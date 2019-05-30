Why can’t I live in the anime world?
Quora Question Answered by MC Anime
Finally, Akira’s Live Action
Tanzim Pardiwalla and Classic Anime Film ‘Akira’ Is Going Hollywood and Maybe It Isn’t a Terrible Idea
Dimension W Manga Saying Goodbye
Rafael Antonio Pineda and Dimension W Manga Ends in June
Yu-Gi-Oh! Nintendo Switch Game
Tyler Fischer and Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution Release Date Revealed
Shield Hero’s Anime Poll
Crunchyroll and The Rising of the Shield Hero Character Popularity Poll Results Are In!
Anime Education At College
Lilibeth Garcia and New class on Japanese animation examines globalization, sociocultural context of popular film genre
Anime Revelations Changing A Series
Anime Plot Twists are Reality and Sometimes are Unexpected
Top Anime Traitors
Times Where Anime Had Epic Betrays
Games of Thrones & Anime
CJL and 6 Anime Like Game of Thrones [Recommendations]
Fruits Basket’s Comeback
Jay Gibbs and 4 Reasons Why FRUITS BASKET is a Top Spring Anime!
Fan Reaction Drives Anime
Shinsekai Yori Tenshi and Answer to What is the appeal of anime?
Audience Appeal In Anime
What makes anime interesting? Read and find out.
Sekiro and Dororo’s Similarities
Will Harris and Dororo is the Perfect Companion Anime to Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Twitch Prime Meets Crunchyroll Premium
Sarah Perez and Twitch Prime adds its first non-gaming ‘loot’ with access to anime streaming service Crunchyroll
New Made In Abyss Movie
Honey’s Anime and “MADE IN ABYSS: Wandering Twilight” Hits Theatres this Spring 2019
Tokyo Ghoul & Black Clover Legally Free
Jenae Sitzes and Free Anime: Tokyo Ghoul, Black Clover First Seasons Available To Own On PSN (US)
Anime Games In Beta Versions
Jordan Aslett and These Two Upcoming Games Have Betas Later This Month, Code Vein and Granblue Fantasy: Versus
Anime Weddings and Mother’s Day
Paige Katherine Bradley and Say Yes to the Dress: Anime Edition
Manga Mural Going On Trains
Casey Baseel and Massive manga mural appears in Tokyo station with nearly 100 feet of anime’s biggest stars【Pics】
New England Meets Anime Boston
Lynzee Loveridge and New England Patriots’ Anime Club Toured Anime Boston
Kingdom Anime In Live Action
Evan Valentine and “Kingdom” Live Action Anime Adaptation Arrives In US Theaters This Summer
Kacie Lillejord and 10 Absolutely Hilarious Anime Memes
Highest Grossing Franchises
Evan Valentine and Anime Are The Highest Grossing Franchises
MC Anime Original Blog
“L”s and Anime
The Cat Lady What does the letter “L” stand for in Anime?
Japan’s Cinco De Mayo
Todd Wojnowski and Celebrate the cultures of Mexico and the Americas
“May The Quirk Be With You”
Simone Bonanzinga and My Hero Academia turns into Star Wars in a nice illustration
Anime Space Explored
Natasha H. and 10 Tep Anime for National Space Day
Cosplayers Empowering Assertiveness
Janae Price and Meet the Black Anime Cosplayers Blowing Up on Instagram
DVDs Transforming Anime
AnswerMan and Clean Openings and Endings in Anime
The 80s and 90s in Anime
Lauren Orsini and 6 Old School Anime