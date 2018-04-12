Tokyo Ghoul

I love bunnies so much. I have a bunny they are harder to take care of then you think. I got my bunny when he was about 2 months old his name is Romeo. I wanted to name him Jake because my friends dog died and the dogs name was Jake. But my mom though ...
I love cats i have 2 cats at my house and 3 that stay other places. But they are still mine 1 of the cats at my house is mine. The other one is not mine and all other 3 cats are also mine so i have 4 cats that are all mine but only one lives with me.