This is my drawing that I made here http://drawisland.com/

there you go. my real drawing.
UGH IT LOOKS TERRIBLE I NO
He looks like he’s going to avenge someone
I like the picture itself 👌
This is me when I’m pissed
He looks like he’s sad and doesn’t care at the same time
Now this is a guy u don’t want candy from 😂
The crows makes it more cool
This is cool the Gas Mask is like a steampunk looking Gas Mask
This is me in real life 😈
This guy is sharp at dressing
This would be so creepy to see him in your backyard
Whoever made this is talented
I don’t know why but I have a thing for Gas Masks 😈
I love the fact that someone did this kudos to them this piece is amazing
Directed by: Kenneth Pulgar-Vidal, Concept Art by: Umegrafix
Concept Art by: Umegrafix
Silent Hill meets Sailor Moon
Happy paradise by Pinlin on DeviantArt
Now that I look at it, it’s a piece of shit. And I took forever too!!! xc
I think it’s pretty nice
It looks nice
Yeah it does look like a peice of s###t
That was rude
Im sorry… Death. dat a cool name.
Thanks