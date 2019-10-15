Anime and Wind Users
Wind and air of great speed and great force among fighters.
ONE PIECE at Natsukomi 2015
Anime and Water Users
Water drives a character to attack with force and cleverness in battle
she has a warm hear, and she would do anything to save you from danger ;3
Anime and Fire Users
Fire is an equalizer in battle and evening out the playing field.
Anime: Subs VS Dubs
Subbing is written words while Dubbing is spoken words
Top Anime Ice Users
The Ice Element In Anime
Anime and Earth Users
The Earth Element in Anime
Charmander Keeps Burning
A Charmander Birthday Cake and Shouldn’t be Extinguished
Anime and Lighting Powers
The Lighting Element In Anime
How is Anime Similar to the Friday the 13th series?
Anime Suggestions Similar to Friday the 13th
WashingCon 2019’s Review
WashingCon is for everyone and Games is Just that
Manga’s Portrayal of Sexual Identity
See How Manga Demonstrates Sexuality Identity
Summer Depicted in Anime
Summer is a Great Time of Fun and Anime Does That
Popular Manga Genres Defined
Manga Genres with Descriptions and Examples of Shows in them
The Main Manga Markets
Manga tells stories and Targets Those Stories to Age Demographics
My Superstar Anime Experience
Come Geek Out At Superstar Anime
Anime Voiceacting in General
Voiceacting is Tough and Anime is No Exception
Top Anime Jokes
Humor made from Anime Content
Asian Comics and Their Demographics
Asian Comics Becoming Mainstream
The Lion King’s, Controversy
The Lion King Vs. Kimba, the White Lion
Attack on Titan’s Irony
Film Theory: DON’T Attack The Titans! (Attack on Titan)