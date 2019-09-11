https://www.kaka-doll.com/165cm/165cm-p-58689.html

Our oneness with elements of the Earth and even with the Earth itself goes beyond poetic awareness. It’s rooted in scientific discoveries as well. Scientists today are telling us that everything in the world is connected and exists only in relationship to everything else. This understanding is based on systems thinking and replaces the idea of the world being made up of individual, isolated elements. While there’s a scientific basis for this way of thinking, it also reflects a spiritual knowing which goes beyond what can be dissected or measured.

https://www.kaka-doll.com/165cm.html