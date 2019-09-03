WiFi jammers, drone jammers , protect our information privacy !!

With the development of cell phones and drones, it has become difficult for us to protect our privacy ! We live in a scary era, if you are someone who values privacy, you no longer know who is looking at what you search and who they’re selling that information to.

Thankfully you’re not alone in your desire for security through privacy. In recent years, technology like a WiFi jammer, drone jammers, and cell phone jammers have hit the market.It is a signal blocking device which transmits synchronized radio waves at the same frequency as a device like a cell phone or drone in order to blur its signal.

These are favored by companies who deal with sensitive information to prevent leaks. The latest 5G WiFi jammer can jamming up to 20 meters and will block WiFi and phone signal in a fixed space.If you are working with sensitive data away from work or your home, like a hotel or some other more public space.Now you need an portable cell phone jammer, With up to two hours of battery life on full charge.

In some areas of the country, it’s legal to fly over private property. But you never know what kind of equipment might be attached to these drones and you don’t know who is controlling them.The only defense against these flying devices, aside from shooting them down, is with a drone jammer. You have a few options of drone jammers based on what kind of features you are looking for.

Whether you want a portable jammer that blocks most commercial drones, or a fixed drone jammer that work around the clock at a fixed location at home or at work, here you can meet your choice.

