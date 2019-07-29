Wenn Sie etwas anderes in Ihrer Küche haben möchten, sollten Sie erwägen, Ihrem Waschbecken ein Seitenbrause mit Küchenarmatur hinzuzufügen. Diese Seitensprays oder Gemüsesprays können an der Seite eines herkömmlichen Wasserhahns angebracht werden, um kleine Gegenstände wie Gemüse oder Löffel zu reinigen. Wenn Sie bereits eine geeignete Küchenspüle in Ihrem Haus haben, können Sie problemlos eine Seitenbrause für den Wasserhahn hinzufügen, was viele Vorteile hat.

