Lazuli—Dollhouse 168 Cartoon EVO Version 145CM TPE Sex Doll
Lazuli is a TPE sex doll made from the characters in the popular anime. The trueness is as high as 99%. Can you guess who she is?She has blonde blue eyes, her body is good, giving a feeling of high cold, but she has an ordinary person side, in front of life, she also likes to dress up and money. Although she has super fighting ability, she is a kind person and she likes nature very much.
https://www.urdolls.com/tpe-doll-c-1.html
Vita Roy—148CM E Cup TPE Smart Sex doll
Vita is a smart sex doll. Features touch-sensitive pronunciation and voice conversations (Currently only supports English). Since the inside of her head contains originals such as high-tech smart chips, he ...
140CM TPE Sex Doll F Cup Blanche from www.urdolls.com
She is 19 years old and she is a student who is attending school in New York. She is a 140CM TPE Sex Doll. She looks very cute and cute. She is indeed a very strong person. She often imagines the f ...
145CM TPE Sex Doll Sexy Hips Big Breasts Kelly Geordie
She is a racing driver. She won many championships in the competition. She is a TPE Sex Doll. Her role is more free. Unrestrained. The hot body attracts the hearts of many men. It reached her leve ...
166CM TPE Doll Jamie Jacob Smile Angel
She is a TPE sex doll. Her job is to help those who feel lonely and lonely out of the haze. Give them instructions. She is an energetic person. In the face of any difficulties, she always smiles, and finally the ...
www.24buydoll.com te invita a descubrir estas muñecas de silicona realistas y muñecas tpe para adultos. Esta es una revolución en comparación con las simples “muñecas inflables” debido a la alta calidad y el realismo de las muñecas sexuale ...
La línea de productos 24buydoll consta de 300 modelos, incluidos 6 modelos masculinos, el resto son mujeres, ambos con algunas o más opciones de personalización (altura, color de ojos, color de cabello, orificios incorporados o desmontables, etc.). ). ...