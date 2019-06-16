United Nations in Anime
The honor of Flag Day and Nationalism in anime
Inspirations for Anime
Anime originates from several sources
Future Predicted by Anime
Future is changeable and predictable in anime
Unlucky Anime Characters
Luck and misfortune are polar opposites in anime
Formidable Anime Weapons
Warfare and Weapons go-in-hand-to-hand. Anime has a lot of them!
What makes anime, “Anime”?
Anime’s Origin and Common Misconceptions Explained
Pokémon Evolution, What is it?
Naturalish and Pokemon Evolution (Some Actual Science)
Chobits Anime Cover Song
hikky and Chobits “Let me be with you” Acoustic cover
GalaxyCon’s (2019) Review
GalaxyCon 2019 Richmond and A festival of fandoms
Great Anime Endings
Anime endings drive excitement for seasons and movies with music.
Voice Actors from Galaxy Con 2019
Animated Characters with voices behind them and done by real people
Is Inuyasha a better anime than DBZ?
Quora Question from Inuyasha (TV series, Manga, and Creative Franchise) topic and Answer by MC Anime
Anime’s Explosive Firepower
Power comes in many ways and shapes
Why can’t I live in the anime world?
Quora Question Answered by MC Anime
Finally, Akira’s Live Action
Tanzim Pardiwalla and Classic Anime Film ‘Akira’ Is Going Hollywood and Maybe It Isn’t a Terrible Idea
Dimension W Manga Saying Goodbye
Rafael Antonio Pineda and Dimension W Manga Ends in June
Yu-Gi-Oh! Nintendo Switch Game
Tyler Fischer and Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution Release Date Revealed
Shield Hero’s Anime Poll
Crunchyroll and The Rising of the Shield Hero Character Popularity Poll Results Are In!
Anime Education At College
Lilibeth Garcia and New class on Japanese animation examines globalization, sociocultural context of popular film genre
Anime Revelations Changing A Series
Anime Plot Twists are Reality and Sometimes are Unexpected
Top Anime Traitors
Times Where Anime Had Epic Betrays
Games of Thrones & Anime
CJL and 6 Anime Like Game of Thrones [Recommendations]
Fruits Basket’s Comeback
Jay Gibbs and 4 Reasons Why FRUITS BASKET is a Top Spring Anime!
Fan Reaction Drives Anime
Shinsekai Yori Tenshi and Answer to What is the appeal of anime?
Audience Appeal In Anime
What makes anime interesting? Read and find out.
Sekiro and Dororo’s Similarities
Will Harris and Dororo is the Perfect Companion Anime to Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Twitch Prime Meets Crunchyroll Premium
Sarah Perez and Twitch Prime adds its first non-gaming ‘loot’ with access to anime streaming service Crunchyroll
New Made In Abyss Movie
Honey’s Anime and “MADE IN ABYSS: Wandering Twilight” Hits Theatres this Spring 2019
Tokyo Ghoul & Black Clover Legally Free
Jenae Sitzes and Free Anime: Tokyo Ghoul, Black Clover First Seasons Available To Own On PSN (US)