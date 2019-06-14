Vita Roy—148CM E Cup TPE Smart Sex doll

Vita is a smart sex doll. Features touch-sensitive pronunciation and voice conversations (Currently only supports English). Since the inside of her head contains originals such as high-tech smart chips, her mouth will not be used as a way for you to have sex with her. She was born and raised in a successful family in a developing town. She lost her sister in a volcanic eruption and was launched in a gang. Only she can survive in a cruel world.

https://www.urdolls.com/tpe-doll-c-1.html