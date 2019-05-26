Toshiba Satellite C55d C55t C55Dt System Motherboard V000325020

Product Description

Toshiba Satellite C55d C55t C55Dt C55Dt-A5241 System Motherboard AMD V000325020

6050A2565601 / AMD DDR3 E1-1200 1.4GHz Processor

Compatible Laptop Models:

Toshiba Satellite C55D, Toshiba Satellite C55D-A, Toshiba Satellite C55D-A5381,

Toshiba Satellite C55t, Toshiba Satellite C55t-A, Toshiba Satellite C55Dt, Toshiba Satellite C55Dt-A, Toshiba Satellite C55Dt-A5241,…….And More………