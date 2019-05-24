HP Touchsmart 4T 4T-1100 Ultrabook Intel Motherboard 703473-001

Product Description

702926-501

MOTHERBOARD UNIFIED MEMORY ARCHITECTURE I5-3317U W8STD – Touchscreen

New Pulled

HP Envy Touchsmart Sleekbook 4-1100 / VBU30 LA-9223P – VBU30 U04TS

Compatible Laptop Models:

HP ENVY 4-1102XX TOUCHSMART ULTRABOOK
HP ENVY 4-1115DX TouchSmart Ultrabook
HP ENVY 4-1155la NB PC
HP ENVY TOUCHSMART 4-1195CA ULTRABOOK P
HP ENVY TOUCHSMART SLEEKBOOK 4T-1100
HP ENVY TOUCHSMART ULTRABOOK 4T-1100 REFURB
HP ENVY TS Ultrabook 4-1112TU
HP ENVY TS Ultrabook 4-1113TU
HP ENVY TS Ultrabook 4-1117TU
HP ENVY TS Ultrabook 4-1118TU
HP ENVY TS Ultrabook 4-1119TU
HP ENVY TS Ultrabook 4-1124TU
HP ENVY TS Ultrabook 4-1125TU
HP ENVY TS Ultrabook 4-1126TU