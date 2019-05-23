HP Pavilion 13-R010dx Split X2 Motherboard 4GB 765994-501 (RF) LA-B362P

UMA i3-4012Y 4GB STD / ZST30 LA-B362P LA-B36
Compatible Laptop Modes:
HP Pavilion 13-R010dx,
HP Pavilion 13-R010dx X2,
HP Pavilion 13-R010dx Split X2,
HP Pavilion 13-R010dx X2 Detachable PC,
HP Split X2 13-R010dx,
HP Split X2 13-R010dx Detachable PC,

HP PAVILION 13-R001XX X2 DETACHABLE PC
HP PAVILION 13-R010DX X2 DETACHABLE PC
HP PAVILION 13-R030CA X2 DETACHABLE PC
HP PAVILION 13-R050CA X2 DETACHABLE PC
HP PAVILION 13-R100DX X2 DETACHABLE PC