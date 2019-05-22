New Ault PW118KA4802N02 48V 0.4A AC Power Supply Adapter Transformer Charger

Specification:

Brand:Ault

MODEL: PW118KA4802N02

P/N:

INPUT: 100-120V 50-60Hz 0.5A

Output: 48V 0.4A

Package includes:

1 X AC DC Adapter

Condition: 100% brand New

Warranty: Full 18 Months Warranty and 30 Days Money Back

Fast shipping!Free Power Cord Fit your country!