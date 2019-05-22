HP Envy 6 Laptop Motherboard QAU30 LA-8662P (NP) 693229-001

Product Description

HP Envy Ultrabook 6 6T Motherboard QAU30 LA-8662P (NP) 693229-001

New Pulled / SPS-MB UMA i5-3317U 1.7GHz CPU / QAU50 U54 – 693229-002

Compatible Laptop Models:

HP Envy Ultrabook 6, HP Envy Ultrabook 6T, HP Envy 6, HP Envy 6T