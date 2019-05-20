New 20V/15V/12V/9V/5V 3.25A/3A/3A/2A/2A LG Gram 15 Power Supply Ac Adapter
Specifications:
MODEL: Gram 15
INPUT: 100-240V ~ 50/60Hz 0.5A
Output : 20V/15V/12V/9V/5V 3.25A/3A/3A/2A/2A
Packing list:
1 x AC Adapter Power Adapter
1 x US UK EU AU ...
New 12V 5A DVE DSA-60PFB-12 Power Supply Switching Adapter
Specifications:
MODEL: DSA-60PFB-12
INPUT: 100-240V ~ 50/60Hz 0.5A
Output : 12V 5A
Packing list:
1 x AC Adapter Power Adapter
1 x US UK EU AU ….Power Cable （fit your country ...
New 5V 2A RCA 8 Apollo RCT6573W23 Tablet Computer Power Supply AC ADAPTER
Specifications:
MODEL: RCT6573W23
INPUT: 100-240V ~ 50/60Hz 0.5A
Output : 5V 2A
Packing list:
1 x AC Adapter Power Adapter
1 x US UK EU AU ….Power Cable （fit y ...