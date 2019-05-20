What is that anime

New 12V 5A DVE DSA-60PFB-12 Power Supply Switching Adapter
Specifications:
MODEL: DSA-60PFB-12
INPUT: 100-240V ~ 50/60Hz 0.5A
Output : 12V 5A
Packing list:
1 x AC Adapter Power Adapter
1 x US UK EU AU ….Power Cable （fit your country ...
New 5V 2A RCA 8 Apollo RCT6573W23 Tablet Computer Power Supply AC ADAPTER
Specifications:
MODEL: RCT6573W23
INPUT: 100-240V ~ 50/60Hz 0.5A
Output : 5V 2A
Packing list:
1 x AC Adapter Power Adapter
1 x US UK EU AU ….Power Cable （fit y ...
New DC6V 500mA RadioShack 21-1846 Power Supply AC ADAPTER
Specifications:
MODEL: 21-1846
INPUT: 100-240V ~ 50/60Hz 0.5A
Output : DC6V 500mA
Packing list:
1 x AC Adapter Power Adapter
1 x US UK EU AU ….Power Cable （fit your country）
...
New DC6V 500mA RadioShack 21-1846 Power Supply AC ADAPTER
Specifications:
MODEL: 21-1846
INPUT: 100-240V ~ 50/60Hz 0.5A
Output : DC6V 500mA
Packing list:
1 x AC Adapter Power Adapter
1 x US UK EU AU ….Power Cable （fit your country）
...
New DC12V 1.5A RadioShack 273-1779 Power Supply AC ADAPTER
Specifications:
MODEL: 273-1779
INPUT: 100-240V ~ 50/60Hz 0.5A
Output : DC12V 1.5A
Packing list:
1 x AC Adapter Power Adapter
1 x US UK EU AU ….Power Cable （fit your country ...
New 5V 700mA Salcomp 3202 USB Travel Power Supply AC ADAPTER for Mobile Phone
Specifications:
MODEL: 3202
INPUT: 100-240V ~ 50/60Hz 0.5A
Output : 5V 700mA
Packing list:
1 x AC Adapter Power Adapter
1 x US UK EU AU ….Power Cable （fi ...