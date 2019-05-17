Twitch Prime Meets Crunchyroll Premium
Sarah Perez and Twitch Prime adds its first non-gaming ‘loot’ with access to anime streaming service Crunchyroll
New Made In Abyss Movie
Honey’s Anime and “MADE IN ABYSS: Wandering Twilight” Hits Theatres this Spring 2019
Tokyo Ghoul & Black Clover Legally Free
Jenae Sitzes and Free Anime: Tokyo Ghoul, Black Clover First Seasons Available To Own On PSN (US)
Anime Games In Beta Versions
Jordan Aslett and These Two Upcoming Games Have Betas Later This Month, Code Vein and Granblue Fantasy: Versus
Anime Weddings and Mother’s Day
Paige Katherine Bradley and Say Yes to the Dress: Anime Edition
Manga Mural Going On Trains
Casey Baseel and Massive manga mural appears in Tokyo station with nearly 100 feet of anime’s biggest stars【Pics】
New England Meets Anime Boston
Lynzee Loveridge and New England Patriots’ Anime Club Toured Anime Boston
Kingdom Anime In Live Action
Evan Valentine and “Kingdom” Live Action Anime Adaptation Arrives In US Theaters This Summer
Kacie Lillejord and 10 Absolutely Hilarious Anime Memes
Highest Grossing Franchises
Evan Valentine and Anime Are The Highest Grossing Franchises
MC Anime Original Blog
“L”s and Anime
The Cat Lady What does the letter “L” stand for in Anime?
Japan’s Cinco De Mayo
Todd Wojnowski and Celebrate the cultures of Mexico and the Americas
“May The Quirk Be With You”
Simone Bonanzinga and My Hero Academia turns into Star Wars in a nice illustration
Anime Space Explored
Natasha H. and 10 Tep Anime for National Space Day
Cosplayers Empowering Assertiveness
Janae Price and Meet the Black Anime Cosplayers Blowing Up on Instagram
DVDs Transforming Anime
AnswerMan and Clean Openings and Endings in Anime
The 80s and 90s in Anime
Lauren Orsini and 6 Old School Anime
False Prophets In Anime
Brittany Vincent and 5 Sinister False Prophets of Anime
Fanfics and Anime
Ian Saayman and Answer to Question of Anime Characters in a Bar
Anime and the Four Horsemen
『❦』Ally 『ssq 』and Four Horsemen Challenge on Amino Anime Page
Exposing Anime and its Secrets
Brian Ashcraft and An Animator Advising Against Japan For Work in Anime
Naruto: The Good and the Bad
Dante Barry Discussing the What Shippuden does Better and Worse than Naruto.
Anime Rip-Offs
Reuben Baron and Hollywood Rippin off anime
Anime God-Like Characters
Brittany Vincent and Iconic Gods & Goddesses in Anime
Sony’s “Be Moved” In Anime
Megan Peters and Sony Expanding in China Market via Aniplex
Anime Characters Seeking Revenge
Felicia Miranda and 14 Best Anime Revenge of All Time
Kuchikamizake and Your Name Anime
Chris Meharg Explains the Science of Sake in Anime
New Thresholds in Anime
Crunchyroll News and 0th Anime Hackathon
FMA Inspiring A New Age
SyFy Wire and FMA First Major Series for Simulcast
Bat Crazy For Anime
Bat Appreciation Day and Vampire Anime Genre Discussed