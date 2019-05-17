New DC6V 500mA RadioShack 21-1846 Power Supply AC ADAPTER

Specifications:

MODEL: 21-1846

INPUT: 100-240V ~ 50/60Hz 0.5A

Output : DC6V 500mA

Packing list:
1 x AC Adapter Power Adapter
1 x US UK EU AU ….Power Cable （fit your country）

Condition: Brand New
1 Year Warranty!

100% Brand New with High Quality!

30-Days Money Back!
Fast Shipping!