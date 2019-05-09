OEM Power AC Adapter – Compatible KSAFD1200200W1EU
Manufacturer: AOK Model : OEM Power SKU: 149110 Part Number: KSAFD1200200W1EU AOK OEM Power AC Adapter – Compatible
Products specifications

Model OEM Power
Item Condition New
Part Description 12V 2A, 2.5/0.7mm, US 2-Pin Plug
Part Number KSAFD1200200W1EU
Warranty 6 Month(s)
Info 3 INPUT: 100-240V