OEM Power AC Adapter – Compatible LY-1220T, 12V 2A 5.5/2.1mm, US 2-Pin, New
Manufacturer: AOK Model : OEM Power SKU: 130429 Part Number: LY-1220T, “New” AOK OEM Power AC Adapter – Compatible
Products specifications

Model OEM Power
Item Condition New
Part Description 12V 2A, Barrel 5.5/2.1mm, US 2-Pin Plug
Part Number LY-1220T, “New”
Warranty 6 Month(s)
Info 3 INPUT: 100-240V