OEM Power AC Adapter – Compatible TC-58U5005A, 5V 0.5A, USB Port, US 2-Pin, New
Manufacturer: AOK Model : OEM Power SKU: 129977 Part Number: TC-58U5005A AOK OEM Power AC Adapter – Compatible
Products specifications

Model OEM Power
Item Condition New
Part Description 5V 0.5A, USB Port, US 2-Pin Plug
Part Number TC-58U5005A
Warranty 6 Month(s)
Info 3 Input AC110V – 240V