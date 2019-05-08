OEM Power AC Adapter – Compatible PA-1151-05D, 12V 10A, 5.5/2.5mm, C14, New
Manufacturer: AOK Model : OEM Power SKU: 129958 Part Number: PA-1151-05D, PA-1900-05 AOK OEM Power AC Adapter – Compatible
Model OE ...
OEM Power AC Adapter – Compatible QES-502, 5V 2A 2.5/0.7mm, US 2-Pin, New
Manufacturer: AOK Model : OEM Power SKU: 130769 Part Number: QES-502, 0520, “New” AOK OEM Power AC Adapter – Compatible
Mo ...
OEM Power AC Adapter – Compatible SAL115A-0530-6, 5V 3A 3.5/1.35mm, US 2-Pin, New
Manufacturer: AOK Model : OEM Power SKU: 130773 Part Number: SAL115A-0530-6, “New” AOK OEM Power AC Adapter – Compatible
Products specification ...
OEM Power AC Adapter – Compatible SF-1589, 12V 2A 2.5/0.7mm, US 2-Pin, New
Manufacturer: AOK Model : OEM Power SKU: 130410 Part Number: SF-1589, “New” AOK OEM Power AC Adapter – Compatible
Model ...
OEM Power AC Adapter – Compatible SM-120910, 9V 1A 3.5/1.3mm, US 2-Pin, New
Manufacturer: AOK Model : OEM Power SKU: 130788 Part Number: SM-120910, “New” AOK OEM Power AC Adapter – Compatible
Mode ...
OEM Power AC Adapter – Compatible SUNY-PD0903, 5V 3A 5.5/2.5mm, US 2-Pin, New
Manufacturer: AOK Model : OEM Power SKU: 130794 Part Number: SUNY-PD0903, “New” AOK OEM Power AC Adapter – Compatible
...
OEM Power AC Adapter – Compatible TC-58U5005A, 5V 0.5A, USB Port, US 2-Pin, New
Manufacturer: AOK Model : OEM Power SKU: 129977 Part Number: TC-58U5005A AOK OEM Power AC Adapter – Compatible
Model OEM Power ...
New 19V 6.5A Ajp D400 Laptop POWER SUPPLY AC ADAPTER
Specifications:
MODEL: D400
INPUT: 100-240V ~ 50/60Hz 0.5A
Output : 19V 6.5A
Connector Size 5.5 * 2.5mm
Packing list:
1 x AC Adapter Power Adapter
1 x US UK EU AU ….Power Cable （f ...
New ELPAC POWER SYSTEMS 2534 Power SUPPLY 8V 2.5A AC Adapter
Specification:
Brand:ELPAC
MODEL:2534
P/N:
INPUT: 95V-250VAC, 47-63Hz,
OUTPUT:8V 2.5A
Package includes:
1 X AC DC Adapter
Warranty:
Fast shipping!
...
New 5V 1.5A SONY AC-UD11 AC adapter Charger For Walkman MP4 Reader PRS-T1 2
Specifications:
MODEL: AC-UD11
INPUT: 100-240V ~ 50/60Hz 0.5A
Output : 5V 1.5A
Packing list:
1 x AC Adapter Power Adapter
1 x US UK EU AU ….Power Cable （fit ...