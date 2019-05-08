OEM Power AC Adapter – Compatible WEI-1210, 12V 1A, US 2-Pin Plug
Manufacturer: AOK Model : OEM Power SKU: 145038 Part Number: WEI-1210 AOK OEM Power AC Adapter – Compatible
Products specifications

Model OEM Power
Item Condition New
Part Description WEI-1210, 12V 1A, US 2-Pin Plug
Part Number WEI-1210
Warranty 6 Month(s)
Info 3 Input AC110V – 240V