FMA Inspiring A New Age
SyFy Wire and FMA First Major Series for Simulcast
Bat Crazy For Anime
Bat Appreciation Day and Vampire Anime Genre Discussed
Censorship In Dubbing Community
CBR discusses Original Anime Changing in America
Cells at Work in Humans
Paul Chapman and Collaboration of Cells at Work
ReynoCon’s Review
ReynoCon was hosted Reynolds Anime Club and hope to make this an annual event
Anime Genres Explained
Reelrundown gave me a helpful guide for anime genres
Can Anime Cause Black Holes?
Kara Dennison from Crunchyroll News and First Image of a Blackhole
Gundam’s Time Shinning
Seiko Launches Prospex Series in Honor of 40 Years of Gundam
pin.anime.com | Your Anime Visual Discovery Tool
pin.anime.com | Your Anime Visual Discovery Tool
pin.anime.com | Your Anime Visual Discovery Tool
Yu-Gi-Oh For the First Time
Amazon Deck and First Day of Dueling in Yu-Gi-Oh
Rilakkuma and Kaoru Stop-Motion Anime and special trailer
Don’t worry anymore we have an amazing solution for you to have lots of fun and entertainment, you just have to do is visit GGkids and play lots of different wonderful games which are 100% free to play. All the games are totally free, there are not su ...
I’m a little dinosaur “ROAR”
when you and your sister had a fight……
Avatar and Its Unresolved Questions
Hannah Collins from Screenrant discussing 20 mysteries of the avatar series
Characters and Public Reaction To Them
Animes Facebook page discussing hated characters in anime through a poll
FYI for those wondering: 👍: Honest (Akame ga Kill!) ❤️: Malty S. Melromarc (The Rising of the Shield Hero) 😆: Nobuyuki Sugou (Sword Art Online) 😮: Shou Tucker (Fullmetal Alchemist) 😢: Danzo Shimura (Naruto Shippuden) &# ...
2019 Starting Off Great
IGN Staff writing an opinion based article for 2019 anime
Grounds For Anime Movie Showing
Museum of the Moving Image and Lu Over the Wall showing for $15 or $11
Ultraman Taking On A New Image
Netflix Launched the New Ultraman on Their Platform and SyFy Wire Puts a Guide to the series