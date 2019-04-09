Foreen 28-D03-200 AC Power Supply Charger Adapter

This is a Genuine Original Foreen 28-D03-200 AC Power Supply Charger Adapter. The Foreen 28-D03-200 AC Power Supply Charger Adapter comes with a 30 day money back guarantee and a 1 year free replacement warranty.

Once we have received your new order for the Foreen 28-D03-200 AC Power Supply Charger Adapter, it will be processed within 24 hours or on the next business day with Fast Shipping via USPS First Class Mail!

•Input: 120V AC 60Hz 2W

•Output: 3V DC 200mA