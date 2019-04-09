Fluke FLU9200A AC Power Supply Charger Adapter

This is a Genuine Original Fluke FLU9200A AC Power Supply Charger Adapter. The Fluke FLU9200A AC Power Supply Charger Adapter comes with a 30 day money back guarantee and a 1 year free replacement warranty.

Once we have received your new order for the Fluke FLU9200A AC Power Supply Charger Adapter, it will be processed within 24 hours or on the next business day with Fast Shipping via USPS First Class Mail!

•Input: 120V 60Hz 3.7W

•Output: 9VDC 200mA 1.8VA