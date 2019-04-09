APD DA-60A36 AC Power Supply Charger Adapter

This is a Genuine Original APD DA-60A36 AC Power Supply Charger Adapter. The APD DA-60A36 AC Power Supply Charger Adapter comes with a 30 day money back guarantee and a 1 year free replacement warranty.

Once we have received your new order for the APD DA-60A36 AC Power Supply Charger Adapter, it will be processed within 24 hours or on the next business day with Fast Shipping via USPS First Class Mail!

•Input: 100-240V 50/60Hz 1.6A Max

•Output: 36V-1.67A