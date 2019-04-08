New Linksys KSAS0501200350HU Switch Mode Power Adapter 2103-30103502R 12V 3.5A ac charger New

Product Description

Brand:Linksys

Model No.: KSAS0501200350HU

P/N: 2103-30103502R

INPUT: 100-240VAC 50-60HZ 1.2A

OUTPUT: 12V 3.5A

Connetor size: Barrel plug

Package includes:

1 X Linksys KSAS0501200350HU Switch Mode Power Adapter

Condition: 100% brand New

Warranty: Full 18 Months Warranty and 30 Days Money Back

Fast shipping!Free Power Cord Fit your country!