Helms-Man shg0500400pu AC Power Supply Charger Adapter

This is a Genuine Original Helms-Man shg0500400pu Power supply Charger Adapter, Helms-Man shg0500400pu Power supply Charger Adapter comes with a 30 day money back guarantee and a 1 year free replacement warranty.

Once we have received your new order for the Helms-Man shg0500400pu Power supply Charger Adapter, it will be processed within 24 hours or on the next business day with Fast Shipping via USPS First Class Mail!

•Input: 120V 60Hz 300mA

•Output: 5V 400ma