Nortel AEC-4130 AC Power Supply Charger Adapter

This is a Genuine Original Nortel AEC-4130 Power supply Charger Adapter, Nortel AEC-4130 Power supply Charger Adapter comes with a 30 day money back guarantee and a 1 year free replacement warranty.

Once we have received your new order for the Nortel AEC-4130 Power supply Charger Adapter, it will be processed within 24 hours or on the next business day with Fast Shipping via USPS First Class Mail!

•OEM Original Parts

•Input: 117/120vac 60Hz 6W

•Output: 3VDC 350mA