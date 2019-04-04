Konica Minolta BC-800 Battery Charger

This is a Genuine Original Konica Minolta BC-800 Battery Charger. The Konica Minolta BC-800 Battery Charger comes with a 30 day money back guarantee and a 1 year free replacement warranty.

Once we have received your new order for the Konica Minolta BC-800 Battery Charger, it will be processed within 24 hours or on the next business day with Fast Shipping via USPS First Class Mail!

This product is compatible with Digital Camera and Camcorder Batteries:

Samsung:

L77

SLB-0637

SLB0637

Konica Minolta:

Dimage X50

Dimage X60

DG-X50-K

DG-X50-R

DG-X50-S

Sanyo:

Xacti VPC-A5