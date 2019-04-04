NEW 9V 3A Phihong PSA31U-090 AC Adapter

Specifications:

MODEL: PSA31U-090

INPUT: 100-240V ~ 50/60Hz 0.5A

Output : 9V 3A

Packing list:
1 x AC Adapter Power Adapter
1 x US UK EU AU ….Power Cable （fit your country）

Condition: Brand New
1 Year Warranty!
30-Days