ITE JSC9R0V0600 AC Power Supply Charger Adapter

This is a Genuine Original ITE JSC9R0V0600 Power supply Charger Adapter, ITE JSC9R0V0600 Power supply Charger Adapter comes with a 30 day money back guarantee and a 1 year free replacement warranty.

Once we have received your new order for the ITE JSC9R0V0600 Power supply Charger Adapter, it will be processed within 24 hours or on the next business day with Fast Shipping via USPS First Class Mail!

•INPUT: 100-240VAC 200mA 50-60Hz

•OUTPUT: 9.0VDC 600mA