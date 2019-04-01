Dell DE1630E-185 AC Power Supply Charger Adapter

This is a Genuine Original Dell DE1630E-185 AC Power Supply Charger Adapter. The Dell DE1630E-185 AC Power Supply Charger Adapter comes with a 30 day money back guarantee and a 1 year free replacement warranty.

Once we have received your new order for the Dell DE1630E-185 AC Power Supply Charger Adapter, it will be processed within 24 hours or on the next business day with Fast Shipping via USPS First Class Mail!

•Input: 11-16Vdc

•Output: 16V 3.0A