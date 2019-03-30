Charme cheveux courts argentes poupees sexy grosse fesses

New DC 5V 700mA Blackberry ASY-12709-001 USB Wall Charger AC Adapter
Product Description
Condition:100% Brand New and Original!
Brand:BlackBerry
P/N:
Model No;: ASY-12709-001
Input: 100-240V ~,50/60Hz
Output:DC 5V 700mAh
Connectivity: Mini USB ...
Brand New 12VDC 4AMP AC Adapter for Korg MP5001005 530000000390 Power Supply
Specification:
Condition:Brand New
Model:Korg MP5001005 530000000390 Power Supply
INPUT: 100-240V 50-60HZ
Output: 12VDC 4AMP
New Phihong 24V 2.5A PSAC60M-240-R Power Supply PSAC60M Series AC DC adapter
Product Description
Brand: Phihong
P/N: PSAC60M-240-R
Model No.:
Input: 100-240VAC 50-60Hz
Output: 24V 2.5A
Intelligent chip inside
Output Protection: Complete OVP, O ...
She is a Japanese girl, but when you know her, you will be surprised to find that her spoken English is also very good. She can communicate with others very fluently. She has a pure heart and has not been tarnished by this world. Everything in her eye ...
She is a 148cm TPE adult doll from a harmonious family. Father is a teacher. Mother is a musician. So she has been well educated since she was a child. Her manners are very elegant. She remains pure. She is still a virgin.
100% High Quality HP 15-AY047CA Laptop CPU Fan 813946-001
Specification: Brand New HP 15-AY047CA Laptop CPU Fan
Package Content: 1x CPU Cooling Fan
Type: Laptop CPU Fan
Part Number: SPS-813946-001 DC28000GAF0
Power: DC5V 0.5A Bare Fan
Condition: Orig ...
100% High Quality HP 15-AY019CA Laptop CPU Fan 813946-001
Specification: Brand New HP 15-AY019CA Laptop CPU Fan
Package Content: 1x CPU Cooling Fan
Type: Laptop CPU Fan
Part Number: SPS-813946-001 DC28000GAF0
Power: DC5V 0.5A Bare Fan
Condition: Orig ...