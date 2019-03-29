DVE DSC-5P-01 AC Power Supply Charger Adapter

This is a Genuine Original DVE DSC-5P-01 AC Power Supply Charger Adapter. The DVE DSC-5P-01 AC Power Supply Charger Adapter comes with a 30 day money back guarantee and a 1 year free replacement warranty.

Once we have received your new order for the DVE DSC-5P-01 AC Power Supply Charger Adapter, it will be processed within 24 hours or on the next business day with Fast Shipping via USPS First Class Mail!

•Input: 100-240VAC 50/60Hz 0.3A

•Output: 5V 1A