Samsung PSCV480103A AC Power Supply Charger Adapter

This is a Genuine Original Samsung PSCV480103A Power supply Charger Adapter, Samsung PSCV480103A Power supply Charger Adapter comes with a 30 day money back guarantee and a 1 year free replacement warranty.

Once we have received your new order for the Samsung PSCV480103A Power supply Charger Adapter, it will be processed within 24 hours or on the next business day with Fast Shipping via USPS First Class Mail!

•Input: 100-240V 1.2A 0.6A 50/60Hz

•Output: 16V 3.0A