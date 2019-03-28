NEW 9V 200mA SWTEC SWDN090020032K AC ADAPTER

Specifications:

MODEL: SWDN090020032K

INPUT: 100-240V ~ 50/60Hz 0.5A

Output : 9V 200mA

Packing list:
1 x AC Adapter Power Adapter
1 x US UK EU AU ….Power Cable （fit your country）

Condition: Brand New
1 Year Warranty!
30-Days Money Back!
Fast Ship