Lucent HAAW-1 Power Supply Charger Adapter

This is a Genuine Original Lucent HAAW-1 Power supply Charger Adapter, Lucent HAAW-1 Power supply Charger Adapter comes with a 30 day money back guarantee and a 1 year free replacement warranty.

Once we have received your new order for the Lucent HAAW-1 Power supply Charger Adapter, it will be processed within 24 hours or on the next business day with Fast Shipping via USPS First Class Mail!

•INPUT: AC 120V 60Hz 15W

•OUTPUT: AC 9V 900mA