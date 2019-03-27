Dymo DSA-0151A-09 New AC Power Adapter UK Plug 13 Watt 9 Volts 1.5 Amps

Model: DSA-0151A-09
NEW

Included:

•1 x Dymo DSA-0151A-09 New AC Power Adapter UK Plug 13 Watt 9 Volts 1.5 Amps

More Info: •DVE
•Input: 200-240V ~ 50/60Hz 0.4A
•Output: 9V == 1.5A
•Certified By BABT
•3872A604
•Made in China