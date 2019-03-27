FSP Group FSP025-1AD207A Laptop AC Power Adapter Charger 25W 48V 0.52A

FSP Group FSP025-1AD207A Laptop AC Power Adapter Charger 25W 48V 0.52A

In good condition and in full working order

Supplied with mains power cable

Model Number: FSP025-1AD207A

Includes

•1 x FSP Group FSP025-1AD207A Laptop AC Power Adapter Charger 25W 48V 0.52A

More Info:

Technical Specifications:

AC input voltage ……100-240VAC,

Input frequency ………47-63Hz

4Line regulation (full load)…….±0.5%

Peak- to -peak ripple …….<100MV

Working temperature………….0-35 100%,50 – 70% load

Setup rise hold up time………100ms,50ms,20ms 240VAC input

Over voltage protection………115%-135% rated output voltage

Withstand voltage………I/P-O/P 3Kvac,1 minute

Over load protection ………115%-135%fold back current limiting, Auto-recover