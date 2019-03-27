Generic GPSAS8-7HP70C-EUIMW AC Power Adapter 7.5V 700mA – Model: MWD41-0750700E

Generic AC Power Adapter 7.5V 700mA

Model: MWD41-0750700E

P/N: GPSAS8-7HP70C-EUIMW

In good working condition

Included:

•1 x Generic GPSAS8-7HP70C-EUIMW AC Power Adapter 7.5V 700mA – Model: MWD41-0750700E