VIZIO 19V 3.42A 65W 3.0mm x 1.0mm AC/DC Adapter/VIZIO 19V 3.42A 65W 3.0mm x 1.0mm Power Supply Cord
Replacement VIZIO 19V 3.42A 65W AC Power Adapter Supply Tip 3.0mm x 1.0mm Description:
OutPut: 19V 3.42A 65W
Watts: 65W AC Adapter
SKU: PAS001VO Type: Replacement AC Adapter
Color: Black
DC Tip Size: 3.0mm x 1.0mm
Over Voltage Protection
Over Current Protection
Short Circuit Protection
Energy Saving Design Availability: In stock / Warranty: One Year
Replacement VIZIO 19V 3.42A 65W AC Power Adapter Supply Tip 3.0mm x 1.0mm Compatible Model:
VIZIO A065R047L 19V 3.42A 65W AC Power Adapter Supply Tip 3.0mm x 1.0mm
VIZIO A090A054L 19V 4.74A 90W AC Power Adapter Supply Tip 3.0mm x 1.0mm
VIZIO A10-090P3A 19V 4.74A 90W AC Power Adapter Supply Tip 3.0mm x 1.0mm
VIZIO A11-065N1A 19V 3.42A 65W AC Power Adapter Supply Tip 3.0mm x 1.0mm
VIZIO CT14 CT-15 19V 4.74A 90W AC Power Adapter Supply Tip 3.0mm x 1.0mm
VIZIO CT15-A1 CT-14 19V 4.74A 90W AC Power Adapter Supply Tip 3.0mm x 1.0mm