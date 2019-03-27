Genuine DVE AC Power Adapter 30W 9V 300MA UK Plug Black

Model: DVR-0930ACUK-3512
In good condition and in full working order

Included:

•1 x Genuine DVE DVR-0930ACUK-3512 AC Power Adapter 30W 9V 300MA UK Plug Black

More Info: •A GENUINE DVE AC ADAPTER
•MODEL: DVR-0930ACUK-3512 | ITEM CODE: 040692
•INPUT: 230V ~ 50Hz 50mA
•OUTPUT: 9V —– 300mA