HP 608432-001 HSTNN-LA12 609946-001 EliteBook AC Power Adapter 230W 19.5V 11.8A

•1 x HP 608432-001 HSTNN-LA12 609946-001 EliteBook AC Power Adapter 230W 19.5V 11.8A

More Info: •Manufacturer: HP

•Model: HSTNN-LA12

•Part Number: 608432-001

•Voltage: 19.5V

•Current: 11.8A

•Wattage: 230W

Before purchasing an HP 608432-001 19.5V 11.8A Power Adapter you need to make sure the ac adapter will give you the correct voltage and suitable current output. Compatible Part Numbers: •HP 19.5V 11.8A 7.4mm x 5.0mm Adapter

Fit Laptop Machine Models: •HP 533143-001 19.5V 11.8A Adapter

•HP 535592-001 19.5V 11.8A Adapter

•HP 583892-800 19.5V 11.8A Adapter

•HP 608432-001 19.5V 11.8A Adapter

•HP 609946-001 19.5V 11.8A Adapter

•HP 611533-001 19.5V 11.8A Adapter

•HP 613159-001 19.5V 11.8A Adapter

•HP 641514-001 19.5V 11.8A Adapter

•HP 677766-003 19.5V 11.8A Adapter

•HP ADP-230DB D 19.5V 11.8A Adapter

•HP AT895AA 19.5V 11.8A Adapter

•HP EliteBook 8540w 19.5V 11.8A Adapter