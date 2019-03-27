I.T.E. Power Supply AC Adapter 100-250V 50-60Hz 0.5A 9V 2.0A – Model No. PW118

I.T.E. Power Supply AC Adapter 100-250V 50-60Hz 0.5A 9V 2.0A

Model No. PW118

In Good Condition

Full Working Order – supplied with mains power cable

Includes

•1 x I.T.E. Power Supply AC Adapter 100-250V 50-60Hz 0.5A 9V 2.0A – Model No. PW118

I.T.E. Power Supply AC Adapter 100-250V 50-60Hz 0.5A 9V 2.0A - Model No. PW118