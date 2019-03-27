I-Mag SES49-120400-7 E90 Workstation AC Power Adapter Charger 48W 12V 4A

In good condition and in full working order

Supplied with mains power cable

Included:

•1 x I-Mag SES49-120400-7 E90 Workstation AC Power Adapter Charger 48W 12V 4A

More Info: •Type: AC Adaptor / I.T.E. / L.P.S. Power Supply

•Manufacturer: I-Mag Electronics Co. Ltd. / H Santron

•Model Number: SES49-120400-7

•Safety Part Number: E227091

Compatible & same as : •H Hitron SES49-120400-7 ,F1044A, ADPC12350BB

•Liteon PA1400-001 12v 3.33a

•HITRON HES49-12040

•I-MAG IM120EU-400D E251336

•I-MAG SES49-120400-7

•SUNFONE GPC-ACD048A2-12

•APD Asian Power Device DA-48M12

•APD DA-24B12

•NL30-120300-l1

•EA1050F-120

•LSE0107A1236,

•EA1050F

•SAD3612SE

•Input: 100 ~ 240V AC 50/60 Hz. 1.2A – 0.82AIEC320-3P AC RECEPTACLE DT7

•Required Power Cable: IEC C13 Power Lead – Not Included

•Output: DC 12V === 4A 49 Watts – —C—

•Connector: Straight Round Barrel with position lock