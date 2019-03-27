Juniper SSG-20-PWR-S-AU 740-01670 New Switching AC Power Adapter 40W 12V 3.33A

Juniper SSG-20-PWR-S-AU 740-01670 New Switching AC Power Adapter 40W 12V 3.33A

New Boxed

Supplied With Main Power Cable

Included:

•1 x Juniper SSG-20-PWR-S-AU 740-01670 New Switching AC Power Adapter 40W 12V 3.33A

More Info: SSG-5 & SSG-20 Switching Power Supply, European Power Cable Juniper Networks is the leader in performance-enabling services and support, which are designed to accelerate, extend, and optimize your high-performance network. Juniper Networks services allow you to bring revenue-generating capabilities online faster so you can realize bigger productivity gains, faster rollouts of new business models and ventures, and greater market reach, while generating higher levels of customer satisfaction. At the same time, Juniper Networks ensures operational excellence by optimizing your network to maintain required levels of performance, reliability, and availability. Power: •Input voltage: 100-240V

•Input frequency: 50/60 Hz

Performance: •Power supply type: indoor

•Connector(s): EU

•Compatibility: Juniper SSG-5, SSG-20

Design: •Colour of product: Black

Packaging content: •Cables included: AC

Other features: •AC adapter included: Yes