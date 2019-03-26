Masterplug MVA1200 UK Plug Multi-Voltage 3V-12V 900mA-1200mA AC Power Adapter

Model Number: MVA1200

In good condition and In full working order

Included:

More Info:

Convert mains to 3, 4.5, 5, 6, 9 or 12 volts and has a sliding voltage selector. For use with portable music players, DVD players, cameras, electronic games and most other portable devices.

1.2 amp.

Travel adaptor.

3V, 4.5V, 5V = 1200 mA (max load of device to be powered) 6V, 9V = 1000 mA (max load of device to be powered) 12V = 900 mA (max load of device to be powered).

Light power indicator.

EAN: 5015056368818.

SPECIFICATIONS: Brand: Masterplug Model: MVA1200 Type: Multi-VoltageSwitch Mode AC Adapter Plug Type: UK Input: 230V AC ~ 50Hz 0.28A Max Output: 3/4.5/5V —- 1.2A 6/9V —- 1A 12V —- 0.9A