Original Cisco Linksys UK Plug AC Power Adapter Charger 10W 5V 2A
Model: PSM11R-050
In good working condition
Included:
1 x Original Cisco Linksys PSM11R-050 UK Plug AC Power Adapter Charger 10W 5V 2A
More Info:
Item specifics
Output Type:
DC
Brand Name:
CISCO LINKSYS
Model Number:
PSM11R-050
Usage:
Networking Devices
Color:
Black
Product Description
Features:
Original CISCO LINKSYS Power Adapter
Model: PSM11R-050
Universal AC Input
Efficiency: >80% @full load typical
High MTBF & Long life
EMI/FRI: FCC part 15, subpart B Class B
Over voltage protection
Overload protection
Short CKT protection
Over temperature Protection

Specification:
Input: 100-240V EU Wall Plug
Output: 5V 2A DC
DC Output Connector: 5.5×2.5mm
